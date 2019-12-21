Trump Likes To Fabricate Helpful Quotes From His Allies — And Is Rarely Corrected

Latest
The Twitter timeline of US president Donald Trump is seen on 29 June, 2017, in Bydgoszcz,Poland after he insulted TV show host Mika Brzezinski on the platform claiming he was bullied by Mrs. Brzezinski and her co-hosts on their show Morning Joe on MSNBC. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto)
By
|
December 21, 2019 2:14 p.m.
President Donald Trump has a habit of altering or making up altogether quotes from his allies that bolster his various causes.

The subjects of those fabrications rarely correct him.

According to the New York Times, Trump did this Wednesday with an appearance Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) had on Fox News. While Collins supported the President and accused Democrats of fabricating impeachment claims, he did not assert that “abuse of power and abuse of Congress” was a common practice of past administrations — a statement which Trump slapped in quotation marks and tweeted out to his millions of followers.

It’s common practice for the President.

In another example, he took a statement former independent counsel Ken Starr said on Fox News, that Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland did testify that there was a quid pro quo, and twisted it completely around.

“Ambassador Sondland’s testimony stated that President Trump said the Ukraine President should just do the right thing (No Quid Pro Quo),” Trump tweeted.

Starr never corrected him.

Per the Times, many of Trump’s allies who are thus misquoted just let it slide. Some quietly point reporters to the transcript of the statement.

