news

Amid Meetings With Putin And Abe, Trump Finds Time To Belittle Bernie And Biden

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images North America
By
June 28, 2019 7:58 am

After wrapping up a long day of meetings with world leaders like Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, President Trump again weighed in on the Democratic debates, but only to slam his two favorite rivals.

Trump assessed that Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) were the most lame on Thursday evening.

“One is exhausted and the other is nuts — so what’s the big deal?” he pondered.

Sanders and Biden are regular recipients of Trump’s ire. Trump reportedly sees Biden as his most concerning opponent.

