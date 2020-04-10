Latest
MIAMI, FL - AUGUST 29: Governor Ron DeSantis gives a briefing regarding Hurricane Dorian to the media at National Hurricane Center on August 29, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images)
Trump Pushing To Reopen U.S. Business Sector By The End Of The Month

President Donald Trump speaks during the daily briefing on COVID-19 in the Brady Briefing Room at the White House on March 31, 2020. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
By
|
April 10, 2020 8:39 a.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

President Donald Trump seeks to have the U.S. be back in business as early as May 1, according to the Washington Post, despite public health officials’ warnings that having Americans go back to work at this point in time will accelerate the spread of COVID-19.

Trump is reportedly pursuing the means to do so once the White House’s 30-day social distancing guidelines end, and possibly even before then.

An unnamed source told the Post that Marc Short, one of Trump’s top advisers and Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff, has been telling the President that states’ shelter-in orders are an overreaction and that health officials’ projected COVID-19 death toll is an overinflation of what Short claims will be the real death rate.

Trump reportedly complains on the regular about how the economic damage of the coronavirus outbreak is jeopardizing his chances of reelection, and frequently asks “When can we reopen?”

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said during a CNBC interview on Thursday that he believes Americans will resume working in May.

“I think as soon as the President feels comfortable with the medical issues, we are making everything necessary that American companies and American workers can be open for business, and that they have the liquidity they need to operate their business in the interim,” Mnuchin said.

And White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Fox Business Network that over the next month or two, the economy ought to restart “at least on a rolling basis.”

