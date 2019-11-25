‘What’s Going On’ With Drudge?: Trump Privately Seethes Over Impeachment Coverage

Latest
November 25, 2019 9:24 a.m.
President Trump is privately growing concerned about the escalation in negative coverage he’s seen plastered on what is widely considered one of the most steadfast conservative websites in the business: the Drudge Report.

According to the Daily Beast, since Democrats launched their impeachment effort in September, Trump has been privately asking friends and allies “what’s going on” with the Drudge Report and has even complained about the site seeming “so anti-Trump” lately. In recent weeks the Drudge Report has populated headlines that are seemingly unflattering for Trump and that boost explosive coverage of the impeachment inquiry.

Trump in recent weeks has even employed his senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner to “look into” what’s going on with Drudge’s aggregated coverage. Drudge and Kushner have reportedly had a friendly relationship for years, but it’s unclear if Kushner has actually leveraged that relationship to push positive headlines for Trump. Impeachment news coverage is where Drudge thrives, after skyrocketing to media success after it broke news of the impeachment inquiry into former President Bill Clinton.

As the Daily Beast points out, Trump’s growing obsession over coverage of the impeachment inquiry may signal he’s growing concerned about how the Senate will handle an impeachment trial if the House sends over articles. Trump’s also been complaining in private for weeks that Senate Republicans haven’t done enough to show public support for him.

Nicole Lafond
