Latest
17 mins ago
Fauci: Taking Comfort In Lower COVID Death Rate Is A ‘False Narrative’
SAN FRANCISCO - OCTOBER 21: Karl Rove, former Deputy Chief of Staff and Senior Advisor to U.S. President George W. Bush, speaks during a panel discussion at the 2008 Mortgage Bankers Association Conference and Expo October 21, 2008 in San Francisco, California. The annual Mortgage Bankers conference runs through October 22. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
2 hours ago
Karl Rove Says Trump’s Confederate Flag Apologia Is A Bad Idea
3 hours ago
Trump’s Bogus Claim About Our ‘Lowest Mortality Rate’ Is Part Of A Pattern

Trump Says White House Will Pressure Governors To Reopen Schools In The Fall

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 07: U.S. President Donald Trump participates in an event with students, teachers and administrators about how to safely re-open schools during the novel coronavirus pandemic in the East Room at ... WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 07: U.S. President Donald Trump participates in an event with students, teachers and administrators about how to safely re-open schools during the novel coronavirus pandemic in the East Room at the White House July 07, 2020 in Washington, DC. As the number of COVID-19 cases surge across southern states like Florida, Texas, Louisiana, South Carolina and Arizona, Trump joined with guests from across the country to discuss how to responsibly return to the classroom. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
July 7, 2020 5:09 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

President Trump expressed his desire to reopen schools in the fall during a White House event on Tuesday afternoon amid surging cases of the coronavirus across the country.

Trump first praised Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) for doing a “terrific job” by ordering schools to reopen in the fall. The President then added that his administration hopes that most schools in the country will open back up and that he hopes local officials won’t keep schools shuttered for “political reasons.”

On Monday, Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran issued an emergency order declaring that all public schools must reopen to students in-person when the academic year begins next month.

Corcoran’s emergency order came as Florida became the state with the third-highest number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. On Tuesday, Florida reported more than 7,000 more cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases statewide to 213,794.

Corcoran wrote in the emergency order that schools not only provide sites for academic learning, but also serve as places for students to attain “nutrition, socialization, counseling and extra-curricular activities.” Florida’s education commissioner also argued that reopening schools is critical to the state’s economic success.

The President seemingly agreed with Corcoran’s sentiments during the White House event, arguing that the reopening of schools is “going to be good for them politically” and the White House plans to pressure governors into reopening schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“So they keep the schools closed — no way,” Trump said. “So we are very much going to put pressure on governors and everybody else to open the schools, to get them open, and it’s very important.”

Trump reiterated that “it’s very important for our country” for schools to be open.

“So we are going to be a lot of putting a lot of pressure on opening schools in the fall,” Trump said.

Watch Trump’s remarks below:

Key Coronavirus Crisis Links

TPM’s COVID-19 hub.
Josh Marshall’s Twitter List of Trusted Experts (Epidemiologists, Researchers, Clinicians, Journalists, Government Agencies) providing reliable real-time information on the COVID-19 Crisis.
COVID-19 Tracking Project (updated data on testing and infections in the U.S.).
Johns Hopkins Global COVID-19 Survey (most up to date numbers globally and for countries around the world).
Worldometers.info (extensive source of information and data visualizations on COVID-19 Crisis — discussion of data here).
Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30