Latest
3 hours ago
Trump Denies He’s The Underdog In Election After Unhinged Speech Ripping Into Biden
4 hours ago
He’s Back: Gorka Lands Presidential Appointment To Gov’t Board
5 hours ago
Justice Ginsburg Hospitalized For ‘Possible Infection’

Trump Both-Sides A Question About Police Killings Of Black People

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 13: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event about citizens positively impacted by law enforcement, in the East Room of the White House on July 13, 2020 in Washington, DC. The presiden... WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 13: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event about citizens positively impacted by law enforcement, in the East Room of the White House on July 13, 2020 in Washington, DC. The president highlighted life-saving actions by law enforcement officers and cited these examples as a potential negative effect that defunding the police would have on the lives of Americans. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
July 14, 2020 5:08 p.m.

President Donald Trump snapped at a reporter on Tuesday who asked why Black people still die at the hands of the police, saying that “more” white people die.

“So are white people. So are white people,” he said during a CBS News interview, his first with one of the major networks in months. “What a terrible question to ask. So are white people, more white people, by the way. More white people.”

More white people do die at the hands of the police — but only because they outnumber Black people by about 160 million in the United States. But in reality, a Black person is 2.5 times more likely to be killed by police than a white person in this country, according to the Washington Post.

Trump has embraced “both-sideserism” before, most famously about the white nationalists who marched in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017. After a woman was killed when a man drove into a crowd of counter-protesters, Trump said there were “fine people on both sides” of the rally, equating the neo-Nazis and counter-protesters.

Now, as protests have broken out across the country in response to the police killing of George Floyd, Trump has frequently conjured up the right-wing idea of “antifa,” a loose movement of anti-fascist protesters, as “thugs” to juxtapose with law enforcement.

Accordingly, Trump’s scores on his approach to racial issues is dismal. An ABC News/Ipsos poll from last week showed 67 percent of respondents disapproving of his handling of race relations.

Introducing
The TPM Journalism Fund: A New Way To Support TPM
We're launching the TPM Journalism Fund as an additional way for readers and members to support TPM. Every dollar contributed goes toward:
  • -Hiring More Journalists
  • -Providing free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • -Supporting independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE Learn More
Are you experiencing financial hardship?
Apply for a free community-supported membership
Are you a student?
Apply for a free student membership
Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a D.C. reporter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30