WARWICK, NEW YORK - JUNE 21,2019: E. Jean Carroll at her home in Warwick, NY. (Photo by Eva Deitch for The Washington Post)
In Candid Interview, E. Jean Carroll Describes Allegation Of Trump’s Sexual Assault
As He Mulls Gov Bid, Fairfax Says Sexual Assault Accusations Boosted His Public Profile
Buttigieg Struggles With Response To Police Brutality Outcry Back Home
news

Trump Wanted Pirro At DOJ, But Sessions Blocked It. Then She Pummeled Him On Fox.

By
June 24, 2019 10:13 am

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro has a well-documented, tight relationship with President Trump, stemming from a 25-year-long friendship.

According to a new Washington Post profile on her past and present ties to the President, Trump took that friendship to a new level when he tried to get the Fox News personality a job under ex-Attorney General Jeff Sessions in the Justice Department. According to senior administration officials who spoke to the Post, Pirro was hellbent on getting the gig and pressed aggressively for it.

Sessions ultimately stepped in and stopped her from getting the job. And she in turn used her platform at Fox News to pummel the attorney general as the the most “dangerous person” in the U.S. over his recusal from the Russia probe.

Some of Trump’s most brutal attacks on his “beleaguered” attorney general may have stemmed from conversations he had with Pirro as well. In 2017, Pirro and Trump reportedly met in the Oval Office to discuss the possibility of investigating Hillary Clinton. Sessions wasn’t interested and two days later Trump railed against his attorney general.

Pirro is no longer being considered for administration roles primarily because Trump and his allies believe she is far more impactful on the outside.

Read the Post’s full report here. 

