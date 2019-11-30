Latest
19 hours ago
Nadler Extends Deadline For Trump To Decide Whether To Participate In Impeachment Hearings
UNITED STATES - JULY 15: Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., arrives for a news conference in the Capitol Visitor Center responding to negative comments by President Trump that were directed at the freshmen House Democrats on Monday, July 15, 2019. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
20 hours ago
Omar’s GOP Rival Permanently Suspended On Twitter Over Threatening Tweets
20 hours ago
Gaetz Threatens Kemp With Primary, Should He Defy Trump’s Wishes

Trump Stages Photo-Ops As Counter-programming To Impeachment Proceedings

US President Donald Trump shares a Thanksgiving dinner with US troops at Bagram Air Field during a surprise visit on November 28, 2019 in Afghanistan. (Photo by Olivier Douliery / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP ... US President Donald Trump shares a Thanksgiving dinner with US troops at Bagram Air Field during a surprise visit on November 28, 2019 in Afghanistan. (Photo by Olivier Douliery / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
November 30, 2019 10:41 a.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

In the midst of impeachment proceedings that he dubs as a “hoax,” President Trump has come up with a new distraction strategy: photo-ops.

According to the Washington Post Saturday, Trump and his aides have staged photo opportunities and public events with the purpose of showcasing the President on the job — an election strategy aimed at convincing voters that he is hard at work for them while Democrats ramp up impeachment proceedings. The Post noted how Trump served turkey to U.S. troops in Afghanistan on Thanksgiving and that he is scheduled to meet with European allies in London next week.

“I’m working my ass off,” Trump said during a re-election rally in Sunrise, FL on Tuesday night, according to the Post. “The failed Washington establishment is trying to stop me because I’m fighting for you and because we’re winning. It’s very simple.”

The Post also noted that Trump is taking a cue from the Clinton impeachment proceedings in 1998 by meeting with former Clinton strategist Mark Penn in the Oval Office. Penn reportedly advised the President to focus on governing and traveling frequently.

Republican public relations professionals told the Post that the images of Trump outside of Washington, such as his visit to an Apple facility in Texas last week, delivered the message that Trump intended.

“This is the right strategy for the President: Show the American people that he is focused on doing his job while Washington Democrats chase the great white whale of impeachment,” Michael Steel, a former senior aide to former House speaker John Boehner (R-OH), told the Post.

Read the Washington Post’s report here.

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: