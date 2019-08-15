Trump-Appointed US Attorney Blames Philadelphia DA For Police Shooting

U.S. Attorney William McSwain, appointed by President Donald Trump, blamed Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner for promoting a “culture of disrespect for law enforcement” that he claims led to a Wednesday night shooting that left multiple officers injured.

“We’ve now endured over a year and a half of the worst kinds of slander against law enforcement — the DA routinely calls police and prosecutors corrupt and racist, even ‘war criminals’ that he compares to Nazis,” McSwain wrote in a shocking statement. “This vile rhetoric puts our police in danger. It disgraces the Office of the District Attorney. And it harms the good people in the City of Philadelphia and rewards the wicked.”

Trump’s U.S. Attorney in Philly issues a stunning attack on DA Larry Krasner after the shooting of six officers yesterday. pic.twitter.com/PS6ztxadjx — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) August 15, 2019

This is not the first time the bad blood between the two has become visible to the public. The men have extremely different philosophies on law enforcement, and McSwain immediately went after Krasner at the very beginning of the latter’s term when he removed cash bail for low-level offenses and dropped marijuana charges in dozens of cases.

“There is a battle going on right now for the soul of Philadelphia,” McSwain said at the time, according to a local NBC affiliate. “If we want to continue to grow, if we want to continue to thrive … it needs to be a safe environment.” He also blamed Krasner for creating a “public safety crisis.”

Kranser has called McSwain a “liar” during a dispute on how best to discourage petty theft.

US Attorneys don’t do this. They are not supposed to be political offices. https://t.co/XZWVLSIXFd — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) August 15, 2019