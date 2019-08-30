Latest
Trump’s Personal Assistant Resigns After Spilling Deets About First Family To Reporters

The Washington Post/The Washington Post
By
August 30, 2019 8:02 am
President Trump’s personal assistant Madeleine Westerhout resigned on Thursday, the New York Times reported.

According to two people familiar with her departure who spoke to the Times, she left the White House after Trump learned that she had shared information about Trump’s family and Oval Office operations with reporters during an off-the-record dinner earlier this month while Trump spent a working-vacation at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Westerhout’s departure is significant, given she has served in the Trump administration since day one.

Upon learning this information, Westerhout was reportedly labeled a “separated employee” and was not allowed to enter the White House grounds Friday.

Read the Times’ full report here. 

