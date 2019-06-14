Trump Won’t Commit To Supporting Pence If He Ran For President In 2024

The Fox and Friends hosts lobbed a softball to President Donald Trump Friday morning, asking if he would automatically endorse Vice President Mike Pence if he were to run for President in 2024.

“You can’t put me in that position!” Trump protested. “I certainly would give it strong consideration,” he offered, calling Pence a “very, very outstanding person.”

Trump won’t commit to supporting Pence in 2024 pic.twitter.com/48vnynsNCg — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) June 14, 2019

This may make things a tad uncomfortable at their near-daily lunches.