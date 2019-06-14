Latest
news

Trump Won’t Commit To Supporting Pence If He Ran For President In 2024

Mark Wilson/Getty Images North America
By
June 14, 2019 9:08 am

The Fox and Friends hosts lobbed a softball to President Donald Trump Friday morning, asking if he would automatically endorse Vice President Mike Pence if he were to run for President in 2024.

“You can’t put me in that position!” Trump protested. “I certainly would give it strong consideration,” he offered, calling Pence a “very, very outstanding person.”

This may make things a tad uncomfortable at their near-daily lunches.

