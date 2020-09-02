Latest
Biden Visiting Kenosha Thursday To Hold Community Meeting
Biden Visiting Kenosha Thursday To Hold Community Meeting
Report: DHS Kept Intel About Russian Scheme To Smear Biden's Health Under Wraps
Report: DHS Kept Intel About Russian Scheme To Smear Biden's Health Under Wraps
New Engineering Report Claims Bannon's Privately Built Border Wall Will Fail

Trump Bashes Pelosi Over Salon Appointment That Flouted COVID-19 Rules

US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks to reporters during her weekly press conference at the US Capitol on August 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/... US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks to reporters during her weekly press conference at the US Capitol on August 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
September 2, 2020 11:52 a.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

President Trump on Wednesday morning found yet another reason to continue bashing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA): a hair salon appointment in San Francisco that apparently flouted the city’s COVID-19 restrictions.

On Tuesday night, Fox News first reported on security footage of Pelosi visiting eSalon in San Francisco that shows the House speaker not wearing a mask while walking through the salon with wet hair. The owner of the salon, Erica Kious, told Fox News that she felt that it was “a slap in the face” seeing Pelosi flout COVID-19 rules, given how salons in San Francisco had been shuttered since March and were allowed to reopen on Sept. 1 for outdoor hairstyling services only.

Kious told Fox News that stylists independently rent chairs at her salon and that one of them alerted her that Pelosi was scheduled to come in for a hair appointment on Monday.

“I was like, are you kidding me right now? Do I let this happen? What do I do?” Kious told Fox News, adding that she “can’t control” what her stylists do if they rent chairs from her.

In a statement shared with TPM on Wednesday, Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff Drew Hammill maintained that the House speaker always wears a mask and complies with local COVID-19 requirements.

Hammill then acknowledged that Pelosi had complied with a salon employee’s interpretation of the city’s new COVID-19 regulations, which turned out to be incorrect. Hammill said that the salon told Pelosi that they were permitted by the city “to have one customer at a time in the business” and that she “complied with the rules as presented to her by this establishment.”

It didn’t take long for Trump to catch onto Fox News’ report on Pelosi’s hair salon appointment with retweets responding to it on Tuesday night.

Trump then went on his own tear against Pelosi’s hair salon debacle in Wednesday morning tweets.

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows weighed in on Pelosi’s salon controversy as well during an interview on “Fox and Friends” Wednesday morning.

“This is typical Washington, D.C.,” Meadows said. “They get on national TV. They preach to the American people that it should be one way and, yet, in private, when the cameras are not rolling and in this case, I guess the cameras were rolling, it shows a very different story.”

Meadows also appeared to jab Pelosi over stalled COVID-19 relief talks.

“It’s the same thing whether it’s in San Francisco with her going into a salon or in the privacy of a negotiating room — it’s time that she get serious about helping the American people,” Meadows said. “We invite her back to the table to hopefully help the American people.”

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Pelosi wrote that a 36-minute called she had with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on a COVID-19 relief package “sadly” showed that “Democrats and the White House continue to have serious differences understanding the gravity of the situation that America’s working families are facing.”

Key Coronavirus Crisis Links

TPM’s COVID-19 hub.
Josh Marshall’s Twitter List of Trusted Experts (Epidemiologists, Researchers, Clinicians, Journalists, Government Agencies) providing reliable real-time information on the COVID-19 Crisis.
COVID-19 Tracking Project (updated data on testing and infections in the U.S.).
Johns Hopkins Global COVID-19 Survey (most up to date numbers globally and for countries around the world).
Worldometers.info (extensive source of information and data visualizations on COVID-19 Crisis — discussion of data here).
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
