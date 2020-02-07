Trump Thinks Pelosi Broke The Law When She Ripped His Speech

Latest
By
|
February 7, 2020 12:09 p.m.
President Trump is aiming his “lock her up” ire at a new target: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

During a pool spray Friday morning, Trump declared that Pelosi “broke the law” when she ripped her copy of his State of the Union speech after he finished speaking on Tuesday evening. He claimed that it’s “illegal” to rip an official document.

Well, I thought it was a terrible thing when she ripped up the speech. First of all, it’s an official document. You’re not allowed. It illegal what she did. She broke the law,” he said.

The assertion is rich given Trump’s well-documented penchant for ripping papers into tiny pieces after he’s done reading them. Politico reported in 2018 that White House aides could not convince the President to break his paper-ripping habit, so it became the job of career staffers in the records management office to tape official documents he’s torn into bits back together.

Trump also said Friday that he thinks his historical impeachment in the House should be expunged because he was acquitted by the Senate.

Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is TPM’s special projects editor, based in New York. Previously, she was a senior newswriter for TPM. She has a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University and formerly covered education for The News-Gazette in Illinois.
