Trump Calls Pelosi ‘Weak And Pathetic Puppet’ After Her Scathing Letter On COVID Response

President Trump lashed out at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) two days after she issued a letter to her Democratic colleagues criticizing the President’s handling of the COVID-19 outbreak.

On Tuesday night, Pelosi wrote in the letter that Trump “took insufficient action and caused unnecessary death and disaster” after dismissing warnings of the approaching pandemic earlier in the year.

Pelosi also argued that Trump “dismantled the infrastructure handed to him which was meant to plan for and overcome a pandemic ” and that the economy is now a disaster thanks to his “incompetent reaction” to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Trump’s response to the letter came in a Thursday morning tweet that cites a quote from Fox News’ Sean Hannity calling Pelosi a “weak person.”