Trump Calls Pelosi ‘Weak And Pathetic Puppet’ After Her Scathing Letter On COVID Response

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES - MARCH 26, 2020:U.S. Representative Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks at her weekly press conference.
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES - MARCH 26, 2020: U.S. Representative Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks at her weekly press conference.- PHOTOGRAPH BY Michael Brochstein / Echoes Wire/ Barcroft Studios / Future Publishing (Photo credit should read Michael Brochstein / Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images)
By
|
April 16, 2020 10:44 a.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

President Trump lashed out at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) two days after she issued a letter to her Democratic colleagues criticizing the President’s handling of the COVID-19 outbreak.

On Tuesday night, Pelosi wrote in the letter that Trump “took insufficient action and caused unnecessary death and disaster” after dismissing warnings of the approaching pandemic earlier in the year.

Pelosi also argued that Trump “dismantled the infrastructure handed to him which was meant to plan for and overcome a pandemic ” and that the economy is now a disaster thanks to his “incompetent reaction” to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Trump’s response to the letter came in a Thursday morning tweet that cites a quote from Fox News’ Sean Hannity calling Pelosi a “weak person.”

Summer Concepcion
