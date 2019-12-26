Trump Embraces The Christmas Spirit With Rage-Tweets About Nancy Pelosi

Latest
KELLOG ARENA, BATTLE CREEK, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES - 2019/12/18: President Donald Trump speaks during the "Merry Christmas" rally at the Kellog Arena in Battle Creek, Michigan. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
BATTLE CREEK, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 18: President Donald Trump leaves his Merry Christmas Rally at the Kellogg Arena on December 18, 2019 in Battle Creek, Michigan. While Trump spoke at the rally the House of Represent... BATTLE CREEK, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 18: President Donald Trump leaves his Merry Christmas Rally at the Kellogg Arena on December 18, 2019 in Battle Creek, Michigan. While Trump spoke at the rally the House of Representatives voted, mostly along party lines, to impeach the president for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, making him just the third president in U.S. history to be impeached. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) MORE LESS
December 26, 2019 10:53 a.m.
President Trump started his second day of Christmas with a Twitter rant against Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the “Do Nothing Democrats” for their “bogus Impeachment Scam.”

Trump’s Twitter attacks against Democrats started on the Wednesday evening of Christmas, which he is spending at his Florida resort Mar-a-Lago.

The rage-tweeting continued through Thursday morning. Trump’s motorcade departed for his golf course Trump International at around 10 a.m. ET, according to the White House pool report.

Starting on Christmas Eve, Trump had taken about a day-and-a-half break from tweeting angrily about Democrats, during which the White House sent out his Christmas message.

“While the challenges that face our country are great, the bonds that unite us as Americans are much stronger.  Together, we must strive to foster a culture of deeper understanding and respect—traits that exemplify the teachings of Christ,” the message said.

Tierney Sneed (@Tierney_Megan)
