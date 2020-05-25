Trump Pats Himself On The Back For Waiting Longer Than Usual To Visit His Golf Club

President Donald Trump was on the defensive on the morning of Memorial Day after he spent the weekend at his golf club in Sterling, Virginia amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Some stories about the fact that in order to get outside and perhaps, even a little exercise, I played golf over the weekend,” Trump tweeted. “The Fake & Totally Corrupt News makes it sound like a mortal sin – I knew this would happen!”

He bragged about the two and a half months that had passed between his golf excursion this weekend and the last one he took on March 8 at Mar-a-Lago.

“What they don’t say is that it was my first golf in almost 3 months and, if I waited 3 years, they would do their usual ‘hit’ pieces anyway,” the President tweeted.

Per NBC News’ tracker that follows Trump’s visits to his own properties in real time, the President has spent 245 days at his golf clubs during his first term thus far despite promising his supporters in 2016 that he’s “not going to have time to go play golf” because because “I’m going to be working for you.”

Trump, whose administration is fumbling to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, obsessively attacked former President Barack Obama for playing golf during the 44th president’s tenure.

“Can you believe that,with all of the problems and difficulties facing the U.S., President Obama spent the day playing golf,” he tweeted on October 13, 2014.