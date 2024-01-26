Trump Owes Giuliani For Legal Work, Rudy Suggests In Bankruptcy Filing

Rudy Giuliani opened up his finances to a bankruptcy court — and the world — for examination on Friday, revealing that among his assets are three New York Yankees World Series rings, dozens of watches, and a potential claim against Donald Trump.

Giuliani listed a “possible claim for unpaid legal fees against Donald J. Trump” in a schedule cataloguing his finances.

The former New York City mayor has represented Trump in several of his legal imbroglios and on various other unsavory missions. In 2019, Trump tasked Giuliani with digging up (or manufacturing) dirt on the Bidens; in 2020, Giuliani spearheaded Trump’s legal efforts to stay in power after having lost the election.

Those efforts sparked two impeachments and placed Giuliani in the crosshairs of multiple criminal and civil investigations. He can no longer practice law thanks to ongoing disciplinary proceedings filed over his involvement in Trump’s attempt to reverse his loss; his longtime attorney Robert Costello sued him for more than $1.3 million. Giuliani is under indictment in Georgia, and was hit last year with a $148 million defamation judgement over his ongoing false statements about election workers Shaye Moss and Ruby Freeman.

Throughout, Giuliani has reportedly begged Trump to cover his legal bills. The former President has reportedly not acquiesced.

In his Friday filing, Giuliani didn’t specify a dollar that he believes Trump potentially owes him for his legal work. The former mayor also listed a defamation claim against Joe Biden as a potential financial asset.

The Friday filings in Manhattan bankruptcy court show that Giuliani claims to have around $10.6 million in assets and more than $152 million on liabilities. Last month’s defamation judgement makes up a substantial part of that $152 million.

The former mayor listed a number of items among his assets, including a 1980 Mercedes-Benz SL500 valued at $25,000, and a jewelry collection including three New York Yankees World Series rings and 26 watches valued at a total of $30,000. Giuliani also listed his Manhattan condo and a property in Palm Beach, Florida as worth a combined $9.1 million.

Most of the income which Giuliani listed appears to come in the form of distributions from three retirement accounts, coming in at $46,105 monthly. But when subtracted from his obligations — including $13,500 in “court ordered payments to mother-in-law,” $5,000 in alimony, and more than $15,000 in homeowners fees — Giuliani receives a net income of $2,308 each month.

Apart from that, Giuliani said in a statement of financial affairs, not a lot of money seems to be coming in. Per the filing, he received $18,480 in gross income from Jan. 1, 2023 until Dec. 21, the date he filed for bankruptcy, for running his businesses. Stripped of his ability to practice law, Giuliani is now mostly a podcaster. The former mayor did list $200,000 in wage income for the year of 2022 without specifying its source.

But even his bankruptcy attorneys aren’t receiving direct payment from the mayor. Instead, a filing says, two of Giuliani’s legal defense funds are footing the bill. They’ve paid $68,262 to the bankruptcy firm to date.