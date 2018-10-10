Latest
speaks onstage during "" at the Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts on October 20, 2016 in San Francisco, California.
6 mins ago
Trump: ‘Certainly Looking At Dina’ Powell And Others To Replace Haley
8 mins ago
Trump: ‘No Good Time’ For Haley To Leave, But She Did So ‘Elegantly’
UNITED STATES - AUGUST 07: Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., of PA-04 district, delivers an address to constituents during a town hall meeting at the Hamilton Health Center in Harrisburg, Pa. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
16 mins ago
New PA House District Map Forces GOPers To Battle For Their Political Life
livewire

Trump On Missing Saudi Journalist: ‘We’re Going To Get To The Bottom Of It’

AFP/Getty Images
By
October 10, 2018 1:13 pm

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that “we cannot let this happen,” after being asked about Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s disappearance and suspected murder on Oct. 2, when Khashoggi entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul but never exited. 

“We cannot let this happen, to reporters, to anybody,” Trump said, after confirming “we want to bring [Khashoggi’s fiancee Hatice Cengiz] to the White House.”

“We’re going to get to the bottom of it,” he said.

The Washington Post reported Tuesday night, citing an unnamed person familiar with the information, that before Khashoggi’s disappearance, American intelligence personnel “intercepted communications of Saudi officials discussing a plan to capture him,” in the Post’s words.

Turkish officials have anonymously accused Saudi Arabia of a planned murder of the prominent journalist and dissident. The New York Times reported Tuesday that Turkish officials believed a 15-member Saudi team dismembered Khashoggi’s body with a bone saw after murdering him within a couple hours of his entering the consulate.

More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
News Editor:
Asistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Prime Editor:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: