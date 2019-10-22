Top Trump Official Behind Anonymous NYT Op-Ed Is Publishing An Exposé

Latest
October 22, 2019
Remember that New York Times op-ed penned by an anonymous senior Trump administration official that threw the White House into a frenzy last year?

Apparently he or she’s got more to say.

Twelve Books, a publishing company under Grand Central Publishing/Hachette Book
Group, announced on Tuesday that it will publish a tell-all written by the anonymous official on November 19.

The publisher described the expose as a “unprecedented behind-the-scenes portrait of the Trump presidency.”

“Picking up from where those first words of warning left off, this explosive book offers a shocking, first-hand account of President Trump and his record,” the publishing company wrote in the press release.

In the op-ed, titled “I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration,” the unnamed senior official described how he/she and some other top officials are quietly working to “frustrate parts of [Trump’s] agenda and his worst inclinations.”

However, the official emphasized that he/she was not part of the left-wing “Resistance” movement and that his/her rebellion was a response to Trump’s “leadership style,” not necessarily his policies (which the official applauded as making country “safer and more prosperous”).

Though the op-ed was published in September 2018, Trump and his allies have still failed to root out the renegade official thus far.

