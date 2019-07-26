Say Wha? Trump Floats Investigation Of Obama’s Book Deal

Latest
July 26, 2019 5:11 pm
It appears President Trump was searching for an Obama-era scandal — and came up short.

After weighing in on congressional Democrats’ ramped-up oversight efforts Friday, Trump turned his attention to his predecessor.

“We want to find out what happened with the last Democrat president,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, for no apparent reason. “Let’s look into Obama the way they have looked at me from day one. They looked into everything that we’ve done. They could look into the book deal that President Obama made. Let’s subpoena all of his records.”

What prompted the book deal reference is anyone’s guess. But it could be that Trump, a man obsessed with setting records, is stung that former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama received an unprecedented $65 million advance for their post-presidency tell-alls.

Trump later turned his attention to a new French tax law that could impact American tech companies, vowing retaliatory action.

The President said he’s considering taxing French wine, which he claimed is far inferior to its American counterparts, despite his teetotalling tendencies.

“I’ve always liked American wines better than French wines. Even though I don’t drink wine. I just like the way they look, OK? But the American wines are great. American wines are great. … So France did that. I told them don’t do it. I told them, don’t do it, if you do it, I’m going to tax your wines. … So yeah, we’re working on that right now.”

