Latest
EL PASO, TX - AUGUST 15: People gather at a makeshift memorial honoring victims outside Walmart, near the scene of a mass shooting which left at least 22 people dead, on August 15, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. A 21-year-old white male suspect remains in custody in El Paso which sits along the U.S.-Mexico border. (Photo by Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images)
5 mins ago
El Paso Shooter Placed On Suicide Watch
20 mins ago
Epstein Signed Will Two Days Before Jail Cell Suicide
32 mins ago
Biden Airs First Iowa Ad, Highlights Electability
news

Trump Doesn’t Think NRA Has Much Muscle Left, But He’s Still Bending To Their Will

AFP/Getty Images
By
August 20, 2019 7:58 am
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

President Trump has privately expressed to aides that he doesn’t think the National Rifle Association has the same power it used to have following months of inner leadership upheaval, The New York Times reported.

White House aides have reportedly reminded the President that the NRA’s supporters make up a significant part of his base and are likely uninterested in the ongoing turmoil involving higher ups that’s been plaguing the group for months.

NRA officials reportedly believe that they can prove they’re still an influential pro-gun group if they can get the President to backtrack on his latest push for “meaningful” background check legislation in the aftermath of two mass shootings this month that left 31 people dead. And it appears they might have been successful.

On Sunday, President Trump significantly cooled on his initial push for background check legislation and returned to his initial response to the shootings– parroting Republican talking points about the mental health of the shooters.

That all comes after Trump took a two-week vacation to his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey where, according to the Times, he had multiple discussions with gun rights champions, including NRA executive Wayne LaPierre.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: