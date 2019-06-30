WATCH: Trump Steps Across Korean Border To Shake Hands With Kim Jong-Un

President Donald Trump on Sunday stepped into the demilitarized zone (DMZ) dividing the South and North Korea to meet North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un.

Trump, who has heaped praise upon Kim, is the first sitting American president to walk across the Korean border.

The President’s faced a lot of criticism for his friendly relationship with the dictator, whose brutal regime is reportedly responsible for the deaths of its own top diplomats and American Otto Warmbier. Despite Kim’s bloody record, Trump has often sided with the dictator as they negotiate North Korea’s nuclear arsenal (despite Trump’s claims, North Korea has not agreed to denuclearize and is in fact testing missiles).

Watch Trump cross the border below: