Trump Judicial Nominee Cries Over American Bar Association’s Withering Assessment

Lawrence VanDyke, one of President Donald Trump’s judicial nominees, burst into tears during his Senate confirmation hearing on Wednesday when lawmakers brought up the American Bar Association’s blistering evaluation of his qualifications.

The ABA wrote that a “substantial majority” of its members deemed VanDyke “Not Qualified” to serve on the Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, citing interviewees who had described VanDyke as “arrogant, lazy, an ideologue, and lacking in knowledge of the day-today practice including procedural rules.”

“There was a theme that the nominee lacks humility, has an ‘entitlement’ temperament, does not have an open mind, and does not always have a commitment to being candid and truthful,” the organization wrote.

But it was the ABA’s observation that VanDyke “would not say affirmatively that he would be fair to any litigant before him, notably members of the LGBTQ community” that led to the nominee’s breakdown.

“Did you say you wouldn’t be fair to members of the LGBT community?” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) asked the nominee.

“Sir, I….that was…that was the part of the letter..” VanDyke stuttered before he began to cry.

“I apologize,” he said, voice wobbling. “No, I did not say that.”

“It is a fundamental belief of mine that all people are created in the image of God and they should all be treated with dignity and respect,” he continued.

However, VanDyke’s legal career has consisted of arguing against same-sex marriage and other LGBTQ rights in the name of “religious liberty.”

