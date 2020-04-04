Trump Tells Sports Execs He Expects NFL Season To Start As Planned

President Donald Trump told major sports league commissioners that he’s expecting the NFL’s season to start, as planned, in September despite the current coronavirus outbreak.

First reported by ESPN and later confirmed by the President, he added that he hopes fans will be able to come back to stadiums by August.

Trump reportedly also suggested to the commissioners that they gang up to lobby for tax credits including deducting concessions and tickets from taxes.

The call included commissioners from the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, Major League Soccer, WNBA, WWE, the PGA Tour, LPGA, UFC, IndyCar and Breeders’ Cup.

Trump mentioned the call at his Saturday afternoon press briefing.

“Their sports weren’t designed for it,” he said of the shutdown from the pandemic. “We want to get back very soon.”

Trump also clarified that he was not “committing” to fans being able to attend games by August.

“I want fans back in arenas,” he said. “They want to see basketball and baseball and football and hockey. They want to see their sports. They want to go onto the golf courses and breathe nice, clean, beautiful fresh air.”

“I can’t tell you a date but I think it’s going to be sooner rather than later,” he added.