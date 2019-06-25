Latest
WARWICK, NEW YORK - JUNE 21,2019: E. Jean Carroll at her home in Warwick, NY. (Photo by Eva Deitch for The Washington Post)
1 hour ago
E. Jean Carroll Laughs Off Trump’s Criticism: ‘I Love That I’m Not His Type’
on June 19, 2018 in El Paso, Texas.
1 hour ago
Government Moves Children Out Of ‘Inhumane’ Detention Center In El Paso
2 hours ago
Pompeo Torn On Whether State Dept Or Senate Bid Would Best Precede A 2024 Run
news

Trump-Friendly NY Post Official Deleted Story On Carroll Sex Assault Allegation

Gary Friedman –– – 037808.na.1019.anthrax3.gf Lachlan Murdoch (LEFT), Chairman of the N.Y. Post, Col Allan, Editor–In Chief (MIDDLE), & Ken Chandler (RIGHT), publisher of the N.Y. Post, addresses the media outside the N.Y. Post in midtown Manhattan on Friday, 10/19/2001––theywere talking about one of the papers employees who tested positive for cutaneous anthrax. The employee was first tested for anthrax following the discovery of anthrax at NBC last Friday. Initial tests of this employee since last Friday for anthrax came back negative. The source for the infection is unknown: the employee, a female member of the support staff for the editorial page editor, has already returned to work & is expected to make a complete recovery. She first noticed a blister on one of her fingers on 9/22. She scratched the blister & it became infected. She later visited a medical clinic, where she was treated w/antibiotics. Several days later, the employee removed the bandage on the finger &noticed a black sore. She then visited a hospital & was treated w/more antibiotics., after which she returned to work.
Gary Friedman/Los Angeles Times
By
June 25, 2019 10:28 am

The Trump-supporting former editor of the New York Post and close associate of Rupert Murdoch ordered that the newspaper’s coverage of E. Jean Carroll’s sexual assault allegation against President Trump be removed from the website, CNN Business was first to report. 

A person inside the Post confirmed to TPM that the article was removed from the website on Friday afternoon.

According to two people familiar with the matter who spoke to CNN Business, Col Allan, editor-in-chief-turned-adviser to the tabloid, issued the demand. The story, which was written by reporter Joe Tacopino, was no longer available on the website by Friday afternoon and the Associated Press version of the allegations was also taken down, according to CNN Business.

Allan has made his affinity for Trump clear. He left as top editor of the tabloid because his support of “the Donald” made it difficult to run the newsroom. For years, Allan worked closely with Murdoch, the Trump-supporting owner of News Corporation, which owns the Post, as well as Fox News and the Wall Street Journal.

People at the Post told CNN Business that it’s understood that Allan was brought back as an adviser to make the paper more pro-Trump. A person inside the Post told TPM that Allan’s return has had a negative impact on office morale.

“Since Col and Michelle (Gotthelf) came on, people in leadership on the digital team have been leaving left and right. Our digital managing editor and deputy online editor left within months of each other,” the person said.

In an excerpt of her book, published by New York Magazine last week, Carroll accused Trump of sexually assaulting her in the 1990s and allegedly penetrating her without her consent while she was in the dressing room of Bergdorf Goodman.

Trump has denied her allegations and even argued that the writer was “not my type.”

A New York Post spokesperson did not immediately return TPM’s request for comment.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: