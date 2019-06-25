Latest
‘Coughgate’ And Other Signs Trump Is Souring On Mulvaney

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images North America
By
June 25, 2019 8:20 am

President Donald Trump is beginning to sour on Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, snapping at him frequently and polling nearby staffers about his value.

 According to Politico, Trump probably wouldn’t risk booting him though, as his last chief of staff turnover revealed how few people want the job.

Some see “Coughgate,” or the episode where Trump publicly yelled at Mulvaney for daring to cough in his presence, as the boiling over of his vexation. Others say that it was classic behavior for the germaphobe-in-chief.

Some White House staffers dislike Mulvaney for showing favoritism to his old Office of Management and Budget flunkies and for shamelessly reveling in the trappings of the Oval Office.

