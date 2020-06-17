Trump Mulls Suing His Niece Over Apparently Damning Tell-All Book On Family’s ‘Dark History’

President Donald Trump is reportedly considering suing his niece, Mary Trump, over her soon-to-be-published book about their family titled “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.”

Unnamed sources told the Daily Beast that Trump, apparently disturbed after hearing about the book, has been privately saying he’s having his attorneys see what legal action can be taken to halt publication of the apparently devastating tell-all.

According to the Daily Beast, the President’s legal team would likely send his niece a cease and desist letter. An unnamed source told the Daily Beast that Mary Trump signed an NDA after her and her brother Fred Trump III’s bitter legal battle against the rest of the family in the early 2000s over the legal will of Fred Trump Sr., aka her grandfather and Donald Trump’s father.

Mary Trump’s book, slated to be published on July 28, “shines a bright light on the dark history of their family in order to explain how her uncle became the man who now threatens the world’s health, economic security, and social fabric,” according to the book’s Amazon page.

She was reportedly the primary source for the New York Times’ blockbuster investigation that found Donald Trump and his father had carried out a variety of tax evasion schemes in the 1990s. Mary Trump had given the Times the Trump family’s financial documents, including Fred Trump Sr.’s tax returns, for the story.

Mary Trump’s book isn’t the only headache for the President; the Justice Department made good on Trump’s threats to bar former National Security Adviser John Bolton from publishing his book “The Room Where It Happened” with a lawsuit. The DOJ claims Bolton’s book contains classified information, the disclosure of which is “expected to cause serious damage, or exceptionally grave damage, to the national security of the United States.”