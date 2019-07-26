Trump Wanted To Move Meetings So He Could Watch Rest Of Mueller Hearing

President Trump jokingly admitted that he thought about moving his meetings on Wednesday afternoon so he could watch the rest of special counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony before two House committees.

“I couldn’t watch it all, I had meetings, I had economic development meetings and I was saying, ‘fellas, maybe we could move it to another time,’ but I didn’t want to do that,” he said during a phone-in interview with his good friend and Fox News host Sean Hannity.

Trump also admitted he watched more of the hearing than he wanted to, calling it “sort of good television” and praising Republicans for “representing themselves brilliantly.”

“I wasn’t going to watch it all and then I started thinking about it and then I watched a little bit at the very beginning and I couldn’t believe what I was saying. I ended up watching more than I wanted to,” he said. “And then I watched the afternoon because you know, it was such a big crater at the beginning and I said, now I have to watch shifty shift because he just went through three hours and now he has to go through shifts and I said this is going to be very interesting. I’ve never seen anything like it, actually. It was sort of good television.”

Watch below: