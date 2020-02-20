Trump Mocks Bloomberg After Billionaire Gets Thrashed In Dem Debate

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg took quite a beating during Wednesday’s Democratic primary debate, which didn’t go unnoticed by President Donald Trump.

“Mini Mike Bloomberg’s debate performance tonight was perhaps the worst in the history of debates, and there have been some really bad ones,” Trump tweeted early Thursday morning. “He was stumbling, bumbling and grossly incompetent.”

He also retweeted a video of a shrunken Bloomberg peering over a podium before getting crushed by a foot, presumably Trump’s.

“This makes Mini Mike look good compared to his performance last night,” Trump wrote with the video. “Worst debate performance in history!”

Bloomberg made his first appearance on the debate stage amid scrutiny over his misogynistic comments to his female employees and the racist stop-and-frisk policy he championed as mayor. His rivals wasted no time to rake the billionaire over the coals.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) in particular took it upon herself to shred Bloomberg over his treatment of women and the NDAs he had his female employees sign to block them from discussing their allegations of sexual misconduct at his company, Bloomberg LP.

“I’d like to talk about who we’re running against: A billionaire who calls women ‘fat broads’ and ‘horse-faced lesbians,’ and no, I’m not talking about Donald Trump, I’m talking about Mayor Bloomberg,” she said in her withering salvo.

Bloomberg tried to defend himself by claiming none of the women who signed NDAs had accused him personally of anything “other than maybe they didn’t like a joke I told,” an answer that didn’t go over well with the booing crowd.

The former mayor also stumbled when the other candidates took him to task for his stop-and-frisk policy, awkwardly saying that he was “embarrassed” about the practice, which “got out of control.”