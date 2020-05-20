Trump Seems To Retreat From His Threat To Withhold Funding From Michigan

Latest
US President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson (R) and Kansas Governor Laura Kelly (L), on May 20, 2020, in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC. (Photo by B... US President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson (R) and Kansas Governor Laura Kelly (L), on May 20, 2020, in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
May 20, 2020 6:34 p.m.

President Trump appeared to back away from his threat to withhold federal funding from Michigan during a meeting with Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) and Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (D) Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier Wednesday, Trump blasted Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson in a series of tweets, erroneously accusing her of sending absentee ballots to registered voters and threatening to withhold federal funding from the state over her mail-in voting initiative. Trump would later correct himself in another Wednesday tweet, clarifying that Michigan voters were receiving mail-in voting applications and not absentee ballots.

Much like White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany declining to go into details about the federal funding that would be withheld from Michigan during a Wednesday afternoon briefing, Trump wouldn’t specify the “very specific” funding he has for the state after claiming that he has spoken with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D).

“They’ll be finding out very soon if it’s necessary,” Trump said, referring to whether he plans to withhold funds from Michigan. “I don’t think it’s going to be necessary.”

Trump then baselessly argued that mail-in ballots are “a very dangerous thing” due to “massive fraud.”

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York.
