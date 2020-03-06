Latest
3 hours ago
After Judge’s Blistering Ruling, DOJ Defends Barr’s Handling Of Mueller Report
3 hours ago
Trump Camp Goes After CNN Op-Ed In New Lawsuit Following Similar NYT And WaPo Suits
5 hours ago
Warren: ‘I Would Have Made A Better President’ Than Sanders Or Biden

Trump Names Rep. Mark Meadows As New Chief Of Staff

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 06: Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney (R) and Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) talk as they wait for U.S. President Donald Trump to speak to the media, one day after the U.S. Senate a... WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 06: Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney (R) and Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) talk as they wait for U.S. President Donald Trump to speak to the media, one day after the U.S. Senate acquitted on two articles of impeachment, in the East Room of the White House February 6, 2020 in Washington, DC. After five months of congressional hearings and investigations about President Trump’s dealings with Ukraine, the U.S. Senate formally acquitted the president of charges that he abused his power and obstructed Congress. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
March 6, 2020 9:13 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

President Donald Trump announced that Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) will be his new White House chief of staff Friday night. His predecessor, Mick Mulvaney, will become special envoy to northern Ireland.

The decision isn’t wholly out of the blue — Meadows decided not to run for reelection back in December, hinting that he’d serve the President in a “different capacity.”

Meadows, a founding member of the House Freedom Caucus, has long been a staunch and vocal Trump ally.

Meanwhile, Trump had become increasingly discontented with Mulvaney amid his impeachment woes. Mulvaney’s self-immolation started burning in earnest after a disastrous press conference where he tacitly agreed with the premise that Trump’s interactions with Ukraine amounted to a quid pro quo.

“Get over it,” he told reporters. “There’s going to be political influence in foreign policy.” He later tried to walk the comments back.

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a D.C. reporter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: