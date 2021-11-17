Fly High, Mitch. You’re A Crow Now.

For someone who’s frequently mocked as a turtle, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) somehow earned a new nickname by former President Trump — one that took him to a higher place.

McConnell is apparently now a “broken old crow.”

So says Trump, who recently offered the new moniker as part of his ongoing ire toward McConnell, who he is still mad at for voting alongside 18 other GOP senators to pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill. He’s also mad McConnell helped Democrats raise the debt ceiling.

“McConnell is a fool and he damn well better stop their ‘Dream of Communism Bill’ and keep his Senators in line, or he should resign now, something he should have done a long time ago,” Trump said in a statement through his Save America PAC on Wednesday. “Use the Debt Ceiling like it should have been used, you Old Broken Crow, to do so would hurt our Country far less than this horrible Bill.”

In his long-winded statement, Trump also called McConnell “stupid” and a “fool” while giving the minority leader and other Republicans an ultimatum.

“Any Republican in the House or Senate who votes for this Bill will never ever get a Trump Endorsement,” Trump said, referring to Democrats’ Build Back Better plan that the House hopes to pass before Thanksgiving. “Thank you, and good luck!”

This is obviously not the first time Trump has knocked McConnell for supposed insufficient loyalty. He torched McConnell for issuing scathing remarks on the Senate floor earlier this year after the insurrection. At the time, McConnell condemned the former president for his role in inciting the deadly Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6.

Now that Democrats have scored a legislative victory — on an issue that the former president couldn’t seem to get off the ground in four years — with the passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill, Trump upped the ante, tweaking a past insult. He referred to McConnell as an “Old Crow” earlier this year, but the Kentucky senator shrugged it off at the time.

“Actually, it’s quite an honor,” McConnell told reporters in July. “Old Crow is (former Sen. Henry Clay’s) favorite bourbon.”

McConnell has also not responded to Trump’s recent attacks following BIF’s passage.

“From the Kentucky point of view, it was extremely good for our state. I’m proud of my vote,” McConnell said last week, referring to his decision to join 18 other senators to pass BIF in the Senate earlier this year.