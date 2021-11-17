Latest
4 hours ago ago
The Sausage Making: House Aims To Pass Reconciliation Bill This Week
UNITED STATES - JANUARY 29: Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., attends a House Oversight and Reform Committee business meeting in Rayburn Building on Tuesday, January 29, 2019. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
5 hours ago ago
Gosar Censured For Tweeting Out Anime Video Of Himself Killing AOC, Attacking Biden
Steve Bannon
8 hours ago ago
Bannon Pleads Not Guilty To Contempt Of Congress

Fly High, Mitch. You’re A Crow Now.

Trump has a new nickname for one of his favorite punching bags, Mitch McConnell: 'Old Broken Crow.'
(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on February 16, 2021 shows US President Donald Trump in Washington, DC, October 27, 2020 and US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY)on Capitol Hill in Washington... (COMBO) This combination of pictures created on February 16, 2021 shows US President Donald Trump in Washington, DC, October 27, 2020 and US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY)on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on February 5, 2020. - Donald Trump urged Republican senators February 16, 2021 to dump Mitch McConnell as their leader in the Senate following his withering criticism of the former US president after his impeachment trial. (Photos by SAUL LOEB and Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB,MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
November 17, 2021 4:48 p.m.

For someone who’s frequently mocked as a turtle, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) somehow earned a new nickname by former President Trump — one that took him to a higher place.

McConnell is apparently now a “broken old crow.”

So says Trump, who recently offered the new moniker as part of his ongoing ire toward McConnell, who he is still mad at for voting alongside 18 other GOP senators to pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill. He’s also mad McConnell helped Democrats raise the debt ceiling.

“McConnell is a fool and he damn well better stop their ‘Dream of Communism Bill’ and keep his Senators in line, or he should resign now, something he should have done a long time ago,” Trump said in a statement through his Save America PAC on Wednesday. “Use the Debt Ceiling like it should have been used, you Old Broken Crow, to do so would hurt our Country far less than this horrible Bill.”

In his long-winded statement, Trump also called McConnell “stupid” and a “fool” while giving the minority leader and other Republicans an ultimatum.

“Any Republican in the House or Senate who votes for this Bill will never ever get a Trump Endorsement,” Trump said, referring to Democrats’ Build Back Better plan that the House hopes to pass before Thanksgiving. “Thank you, and good luck!”

Newsletters
Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly.
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

This is obviously not the first time Trump has knocked McConnell for supposed insufficient loyalty. He torched McConnell for issuing scathing remarks on the Senate floor earlier this year after the insurrection. At the time, McConnell condemned the former president for his role in inciting the deadly Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6.

Now that Democrats have scored a legislative victory — on an issue that the former president couldn’t seem to get off the ground in four years — with the passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill, Trump upped the ante, tweaking a past insult. He referred to McConnell as an “Old Crow” earlier this year, but the Kentucky senator shrugged it off at the time.

“Actually, it’s quite an honor,” McConnell told reporters in July. “Old Crow is (former Sen. Henry Clay’s) favorite bourbon.”

McConnell has also not responded to Trump’s recent attacks following BIF’s passage.

“From the Kentucky point of view, it was extremely good for our state. I’m proud of my vote,” McConnell said last week, referring to his decision to join 18 other senators to pass BIF in the Senate earlier this year.

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Senior Editor for Content Strategy and Audience Development:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: