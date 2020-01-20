Latest
45 mins ago
Thousands Descend On Virginia Capitol Hours Before Pro-Gun Rally Begins
54 mins ago
NYT Ed Board Breaks With Tradition, Endorsing Both Warren And Klobuchar
UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 2: Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn, R-Texas, talks with talks with reporters in Dirksen Building on October 2, 2018. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
18 hours ago
Cornyn Says Giuliani ‘Not Relevant’ To Senate Trial, Calls Parnas A ‘Grifter’

Trump Has Been Following McConnell’s Lead On Impeachment…But Will It Last?

on October 16, 2017 in Washington, DC.
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 16: U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) talk to reporters in the Rose Garden following a lunch meeting at the White House October 16, 2017 in Wa... WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 16: U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) talk to reporters in the Rose Garden following a lunch meeting at the White House October 16, 2017 in Washington, DC. Trump and McConnell tried to erase reporting that they were not on the same page with the GOP legislative agenda and priorities. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
January 20, 2020 10:59 a.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

President Donald Trump has been letting Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) call the shots on impeachment, though the next few weeks may test that odd-couple relationship.

According to the Washington Post, their relationship has become more symbiotic as Trump has come to trust McConnell’s political instincts over time, such as when McConnell advised the President not to withdraw Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh from the confirmation process.

McConnell has become a go-to adviser for Trump as the Ukraine scandal unfolded. When Trump became enraged at Republican lawmakers who criticized him as the details of the pressure campaign became clear, McConnell encouraged him to reach out and win their confidence back rather than attacking them on Twitter.

McConnell told Trump to leave rightwing firebrands — like Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and John Ratcliffe (R-TX) — off his impeachment defense team, despite the President’s inclination to include them. McConnell won.

The Senate Majority Leader has also persuaded Trump to get on board with his no-witness impeachment trial, when the President’s instinct was to use the forum to embarrass former Vice President Joe Biden.

Still, the next few weeks will likely put the President under tremendous strain as the trial heats up and some variables of uncertainty — think the witness vote — attract attention and speculation. Trump tends to follow his own instincts above anyone else’s, and time will tell if McConnell is able to maintain the mercurial President’s trust.

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a senior newswriter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast, based in New York City. A Philadelphia native, Kate graduated from Georgetown University and previously worked as a political reporter at the Southampton Press in New York.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriter:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: