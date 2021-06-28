Trump Holds Onto Grudge Against McConnell For Urging Barr To Call Out Falsehoods

Former President Trump on Monday continued his crusade against Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for supposed insufficient loyalty after a report revealed that McConnell demanded then-Attorney General Bill Barr to publicly push back against Trump’s election fraud falsehoods last year.

In an excerpt of the book “Betrayal” by ABC News reporter Jon Karl published in The Atlantic on Sunday, Barr said that he suspected all along that Trump’s election fraud falsehoods were “all bullshit,” despite giving the green light for prosecutors to investigate the unsubstantiated claims due to his desire to appease the then-President, who refused to concede the 2020 presidential election.

Barr also claimed that McConnell repeatedly demanded him to publicly call out Trump’s falsehoods, arguing that unfounded claims of election fraud hurt the GOP’s chances of winning the two Georgia Senate runoff races in January that would determine the balance of the Senate.

Unsurprisingly, Trump lashed out at McConnell in a statement through his Save America PAC on Monday. The former president is still angry that McConnell did not intervene to block the certification of Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

“Had Mitch McConnell fought for the Presidency like he should have, there would right now be Presidential Vetoes on all of the phased Legislation that he has proven to be incapable of stopping,” Trump said.

The former president also accused McConnell of being responsible for Republicans losing both Senate runoff races in Georgia.

“He never fought for the White House and blew it for the Country,” Trump said. “Too bad I backed him in Kentucky, he would have been primaried and lost!”

Trump then took aim at McConnell for reportedly urging Barr to push back against the then-President’s unfounded claims of a stolen election.

“Based on press reports, he convinced his buddy, Bill Barr, to get the corrupt (based on massive amounts of evidence that the Fake News refuses to mention!) election done, over with, and sealed for Biden, ASAP!,” Trump said.

Trump’s statement on Monday adds to a long line of attacks aimed at the Senate minority leader.

During his appearance at the RNC’s spring donor retreat, the former president derided McConnell as a “dumb son of a bitch.” McConnell initially scolded Trump on the Senate floor for inciting the mob behind the deadly Capitol insurrection earlier this year.

“If that were (Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer) instead of this dumb son of a bitch Mitch McConnell they would never allow it to happen. They would have fought it,” Trump said, referring to the joint session of Congress certifying Biden’s formal victory that culminated in the deadly Capitol insurrection, according to the Washington Post.

Earlier this year, McConnell attempted to get back into Trump’s good graces by telling Fox News in February that he would “absolutely” support Trump if the former president were to run for office again in 2024. McConnell’s attempt to curry favor with Trump came after the former president issued a deranged and racist statement from his Save America PAC threatening to primary the Senate minority leader’s allies.