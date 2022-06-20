Latest
Trump Knocks McCarthy’s ‘Foolish’ Move To Yank GOP Picks From Jan. 6 Committee

By
|
June 20, 2022 12:37 p.m.

Former President Trump jabbed House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) decision to yank all five of his GOP picks for the Jan. 6 Select Committee last year.

In an interview with conservative radio host Wayne Allyn Root, the former president heaped praise onto Jordan and Banks for doing his bidding of pushing the Big Lie.

Trump then complained about the “bad decision” made by McCarthy that jeopardized GOP representation on the Jan. 6 Select Committee. Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) are the only Republicans who serve on the committee investigating the events surrounding Jan. 6.

“This committee, it was a bad decision not to have representation on that committee,” Trump said. “That was a very, very foolish decision because they try to pretend like they’re legit, and only when you get into the inner workings you say ‘what kind of a thing is this?’ Just a one-sided witch hunt.”

McCarthy’s move came after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) rejected two out of five of the minority leader’s picks over their votes against certifying Joe Biden’s electoral victory: Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Jim Banks (R-IN). All five of McCarthy’s picks voted against impeaching Trump for “incitement of insurrection.”

Shortly after Pelosi rejected two of his picks, McCarthy swiftly withdrew his other picks altogether from the committee.

Notably, Trump’s swipe at McCarthy comes as the minority leader seeks another term in Congress. Earlier this month, the former president endorsed McCarthy’s re-election — but stopped short of indicating whether he endorses McCarthy for Speaker if the GOP retakes the House in the midterm elections.

During his interview with Root, the former president made clear that he has not endorsed McCarthy for Speaker.

“No, I haven’t,” Trump said. “No, I endorsed him in his race, but I haven’t endorsed anyone for Speaker.”

Watch Trump’s remarks below:

Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
