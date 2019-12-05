Latest
27 mins ago
Another House GOPer Jumps Ship: Rep. Tom Graves Announces He Won’t Run For Reelection
MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES - 2018/05/23: Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani caught allegedly giving the finger to a crowd booing him - Hundreds of New Yorkers joined members of Rise and Resist to protest Donald Trump's visit to New York City outside the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, where he's expected to participate in a roundtable on immigration and then attend dinner with supporters. (Photo by Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images)
2 hours ago
Who Is Rudy Giuliani Meeting With Right Now In Kyiv? Ne’er-Do-Wells And Conspiracists
at Sagamore Hotel on February 6, 2010 in Miami Beach, Florida.
2 hours ago
Karen McDougal Slaps Fox With Defamation Suit Over Comments On Hush Payments

Trump Asks SCOTUS To Review House Subpoena Of His Accounting Firm

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 26: U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to give the National Thanksgiving Turkey Butter a presidential ‘pardon’ during the traditional event in the Rose Garden of the White House November 26, 2019 in Washington, DC. The turkey pardon was made official in 1989 under former President George H.W. Bush, who was continuing an informal tradition started by President Harry Truman in 1947. Following the presidential pardon, the 47-pound turkey which was raised by farmer Wellie Jackson of Clinton, North Carolina, will reside at his new home, 'Gobbler's Rest,' at Virginia Tech. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 26: U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to give the National Thanksgiving Turkey Butter a presidential pardon during the traditional event in the Rose Garden of the White House November 26, ... WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 26: U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to give the National Thanksgiving Turkey Butter a presidential pardon during the traditional event in the Rose Garden of the White House November 26, 2019 in Washington, DC. The turkey pardon was made official in 1989 under former President George H.W. Bush, who was continuing an informal tradition started by President Harry Truman in 1947. Following the presidential pardon, the 47-pound turkey which was raised by farmer Wellie Jackson of Clinton, North Carolina, will reside at his new home, 'Gobbler's Rest,' at Virginia Tech. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
December 5, 2019 12:47 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

President Trump formally asked the Supreme Court Thursday to review lower court decisions upholding the House Oversight Committee subpoena of his accounting firm for his financial records, his lawyer Jay Sekulow confirmed to TPM.

The Supreme Court had previously issued a brief pause of the rulings and given Trump, who is fighting the case in his personal request, until noon Thursday to file his appeal.

Already the Supreme Court is considering whether to take up Trump’s appeal of a case he brought challenging a subpoena of his accounting firm issued by a New York grand jury. The Supreme Court will consider whether to take up that case at a Dec. 13 private conference. It is unclear whether it will consider taking up the House subpoena case at that conference as well.

In the petition filed Thursday, Trump argued that this was “a case of firsts,” because it was “the first time that Congress has subpoenaed personal records of a sitting President.”

So far, courts have overwhelmingly sided with the House in its effort to investigate the President, who has launched unprecedented resistance to congressional oversight.

In a 2-1 decision, a D.C. appellate court panel said in October that the House “possesses authority under both the House Rules and the Constitution to issue the subpoena” of Trump’s accounting firm Mazars and that “Mazars must comply.”
The next month, the full D.C. appeals court denied Trump’s request to rehear the case, leading to Thursday’s turn to the Supreme Court.

Trump argued Thursday that “under the D.C. Circuit’s decision, Congress can subpoena any private records it wishes from the President on the mere assertion that it is considering legislation that might require presidents to disclose that same information.”

He reiterated his previous claim in the litigation that “Committee’s investigation of the President lacks a legitimate legislative purpose,” alleging, rather, that it is a “a law-enforcement investigation about uncovering whether the President engaged in wrongdoing.”

Trump argued Thursday that “under the D.C. Circuit’s decision, Congress can subpoena any private records it wishes from the President on the mere assertion that it is considering legislation that might require presidents to disclose that same information.”

He reiterated his previous claim in the litigation that the “Committee’s investigation of the President lacks a legitimate legislative purpose,” alleging, rather, that it is a “a law-enforcement investigation about uncovering whether the President engaged in wrongdoing.”

Read Trump’s petition that the Supreme Court take up the case below:

Author Headshot
Tierney Sneed (@Tierney_Megan)  is a D.C.-based investigative reporter. She focuses on voting rights and previously covered health care for TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: