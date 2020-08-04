Latest
Trump Makes A Big Exception In His War On Mail-In Voting

August 4, 2020 2:11 p.m.

Hear those squeaks? That’s the sound of President Donald Trump furiously back-peddling after months of a sustained campaign against voting by mail — at least when it comes to Florida.

“Whether you call it Vote by Mail or Absentee Voting, in Florida the election system is Safe and Secure, Tried and True,” Trump tweeted. “Florida’s Voting system has been cleaned up (we defeated Democrats attempts at change), so in Florida I encourage all to request a Ballot & Vote by Mail!”

Does Trump’s sudden enthusiastic endorsement have something to do with the fact that enrollment for Florida’s mail-in voting program among Democratic voters is eclipsing that of Republican voters, who’ve been told by their party leader for months that voting by mail lead will lead to the “most corrupt election” in American history, by about half a million? Who’s to say, really?

In other news, election polls show that Trump is currently trailing Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden by more than 5 points in the crucial swing state.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera) is a newswriter at TPM based in New York.
