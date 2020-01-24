Trump’s Mad His Lawyers Have To Defend Him When TV Ratings Are Low

Perennially obsessed with television ratings, President Donald Trump is furious his lawyers in the Senate impeachment trial have to defend him on Saturday, when America’s less likely to tune in to the circus.

“After having been treated unbelievably unfairly in the House, and then having to endure hour after hour of lies, fraud & deception by Shifty Schiff, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer & their crew, looks like my lawyers will be forced to start on Saturday, which is called Death Valley in T.V.,” he complained via Twitter on Friday morning.

As a former reality TV magnate, Trump knows that Saturday is considered to be the “graveyard slot” in the entertainment world.

He went on to claim for the umpteenth time that he “did nothing wrong” and that “Cryin’ Chuck Schumer never had what it takes” to convince Republicans to vote for witnesses in the trial.

And to anyone who might say his reactions to the impeachment proceedings have been volatile or unhinged, Trump insisted that it’s really the Democrats who are the “deranged” ones.