Trump Wasn’t Mad At Don Jr. Over Trump Tower Meeting, Just ‘Resigned To His Son’s Idiocy’

President Donald Trump was not surprised that it was his eldest son who was involved in organizing the infamous Trump Tower meeting between members of his campaign and a Russian lawyer, a key episode in the Russia investigation.

According to a new report in the Atlantic published Monday, President Trump was not angry with his son Donald Trump Jr. when he heard news of the meeting on cable news. He wasn’t even surprised.

“He wasn’t angry at Don,” a former White House official told the Atlantic. “It was more like he was resigned to his son’s idiocy.”

“He’s not the sharpest knife in the drawer,” Trump reportedly said.

