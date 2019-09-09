Latest
Trump Wasn’t Mad At Don Jr. Over Trump Tower Meeting, Just ‘Resigned To His Son’s Idiocy’

Donald Trump Jr. speaks during a get-out-the-vote rally for his father,ÊRepublican presidential nominee Donald Trump,Êat Ahern ManufacturingÊon November 3, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Trump Jr. urged people to vote for his father during early voting, which ends on November 4 in the battleground state, and on Election Day.
Donald Trump Jr. gives a thumbs-up after a get-out-the-vote rally in November 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
By
|
September 9, 2019 1:20 pm
President Donald Trump was not surprised that it was his eldest son who was involved in organizing the infamous Trump Tower meeting between members of his campaign and a Russian lawyer, a key episode in the Russia investigation.

According to a new report in the Atlantic published Monday, President Trump was not angry with his son Donald Trump Jr. when he heard news of the meeting on cable news. He wasn’t even surprised.

“He wasn’t angry at Don,” a former White House official told the Atlantic. “It was more like he was resigned to his son’s idiocy.”

“He’s not the sharpest knife in the drawer,” Trump reportedly said.

Read the full piece about Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr.’s battle over the succession to the Trump dynasty here. 

Author Headshot
Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She has a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Illinois.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
