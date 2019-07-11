Latest
NEW YORK, July 11, 2019 -- U.S. women's soccer team member Megan Rapinoe celebrates the ticker-tape parade for World Cup-winning United States women's soccer team in New York, the United States, July 10, 2019. (Photo by Wang Ying/Xinhua via Getty)
Trump Backs Down On Census Citizenship Question But Vows To Gather Data

Mark Wilson/Getty Images North America
July 11, 2019 4:48 pm

President Trump backed away from his effort to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census but said he would determine how many citizens are in the U.S. another way — by signing an executive order to gather the data.

Today, I will be issuing an executive order to put this very plan into effect immediately. I’m hereby ordering every department and agency in the federal government to provide the Department of Commerce with all requested records regarding the number of citizens and non-citizens in our country,” Trump said in the Rose Garden alongside Attorney General Bill Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

