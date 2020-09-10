Trump Reels Off 8 Hours Of Fox Shows He Has Consumed Since Last Night

Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 10: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House on September 10, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump will hold a campaign rally later this evening in Freeland, Michigan. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
By
|
September 10, 2020 5:35 p.m.

President Donald Trump’s voracious cable news consumption is well-known — he often reacts via Twitter to guests and packages on Fox News particularly.

But during a Thursday press conference, he left no doubt as to the sheer volume he devours in a 24-hour period.

“I watch Liz MacDonald, she’s fantastic — Fox Business. I watched Lou Dobbs last night, Sean Hannity last night, Tucker last night, Laura,” he said. “I watched ‘Fox and Friends’ in the morning.”

If he did watch all the shows in their entirety, Trump took in a mind-numbing eight hours of Fox Business Network and Fox News programming in the last 24 hours.

Trump’s lax attitude towards the prodigious workload of the presidency has come up before: it was a mini-scandal in 2019 when Trump’s private schedule was leaked full of blank swaths of unscheduled “executive time.”

He’s made changes to the West Wing to aid the compulsion, installing a large flatscreen TV on the wall of the White House dining room. According to the New York Times, the TV is such his constant companion that it drones on in the background when he makes calls.

