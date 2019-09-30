Sekulow Believes Trump Will Emerge From Impeachment Inquiry Unscathed

To Trump attorney Jay Sekulow, the President’s impeachment inquiry isn’t a big deal.

During his radio show Monday morning, Sekulow denied that the White House is setting up a war room in response to the inquiry, pointing out that the “war room idea” came out of former President Bill Clinton’s impeachment proceedings.

Sekulow also dismissed the idea that Trump’s impeachment inquiry is worth stressing over because the administration had “just went through a real war with Robert Mueller.”

“We did this without the institutionalization of a war room internally,” Sekulow said. “The White House did not have a war room as it was known in the Clinton discussion of how it was set up.”

Sekulow particularly harped over a disproven report from The Federalist claiming that the intelligence community secretly gutted the requirement for whistleblowers to have “firsthand knowledge” of wrongdoing to file a complaint.

“This mysterious form change on the urgent concern happens to be the same timeframe as the report — what does this tell you, folks?” Sekulow said. “It is ‘here we go again,’ more deep state nonsense, call it what it is: nonsense.”

Sekulow then doubled down on his confidence that the Trump administration will get through the whistleblower scandal unscathed.

“We won the Mueller probe, we’re gonna win this one, here we go,” Sekulow said. “I tell you what. If Mueller was a war, this is a skirmish.”

Listen to Sekulow’s remarks at the 33:30-34:00 mark: