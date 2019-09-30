Latest
49 mins ago
Warner Expresses Concern About Whistleblower Safety After Trump Tweets
2 hours ago
Pelosi Tells Caucus Polls Are Shifting On Impeachment
2 hours ago
McConnell: Senate Would Have ‘No Choice’ But To Take Up Impeachment Vote

Sekulow Believes Trump Will Emerge From Impeachment Inquiry Unscathed

Jay Sekulow, the chief counsel for the American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ), during his radio show broadcast from the Regent University Law School in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Thursday, August 9, 2007. The ACLJ is a pro-bono organization founded by Pat Robertson, who also founded the 700 Club and the Christian Broadcast Networks (CBN), based in Virginia Beach, Virginia. (Gary C. Knapp/Chicago Tribune/MCT)
Jay Sekulow, the chief counsel for the American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ), during his radio show broadcast from the Regent University Law School in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Thursday, August 9, 2007. The ACLJ... Jay Sekulow, the chief counsel for the American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ), during his radio show broadcast from the Regent University Law School in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Thursday, August 9, 2007. The ACLJ is a pro-bono organization founded by Pat Robertson, who also founded the 700 Club and the Christian Broadcast Networks (CBN), based in Virginia Beach, Virginia. (Photo by Gary C. Knapp/Chicago Tribune/MCT via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
September 30, 2019 2:57 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

To Trump attorney Jay Sekulow, the President’s impeachment inquiry isn’t a big deal.

During his radio show Monday morning, Sekulow denied that the White House is setting up a war room in response to the inquiry, pointing out that the “war room idea” came out of former President Bill Clinton’s impeachment proceedings.

Sekulow also dismissed the idea that Trump’s impeachment inquiry is worth stressing over because the administration had “just went through a real war with Robert Mueller.”

“We did this without the institutionalization of a war room internally,” Sekulow said. “The White House did not have a war room as it was known in the Clinton discussion of how it was set up.”

Sekulow particularly harped over a disproven report from The Federalist claiming that the intelligence community secretly gutted the requirement for whistleblowers to have “firsthand knowledge” of wrongdoing to file a complaint.

“This mysterious form change on the urgent concern happens to be the same timeframe as the report — what does this tell you, folks?” Sekulow said. “It is ‘here we go again,’ more deep state nonsense, call it what it is: nonsense.”

Sekulow then doubled down on his confidence that the Trump administration will get through the whistleblower scandal unscathed.

“We won the Mueller probe, we’re gonna win this one, here we go,” Sekulow said. “I tell you what. If Mueller was a war, this is a skirmish.”

Listen to Sekulow’s remarks at the 33:30-34:00 mark:

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is TPM's front page editor, based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: