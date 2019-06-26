Latest
14 mins ago
State Dept Official Resigns Amid Accusations He Carried A Whip Around The Office
1 hour ago
Trump Acknowledges Turnover Among Immigration Officials: ‘I Do Burn Out On People’
2 hours ago
Someone In Chicago Was Taken Into Custody For Spitting On Eric Trump
news

Trump May Meet With North Korea’s Kim Again After Walking Out On Last Summit

HANOI, VIETNAM - FEBRUARY 28: A handout photo of U.S. President Donald Trump (R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) during their second summit meeting at the Sofitel Legend Metropole hotel on February 28, 2019 in Hanoi, Vietnam. U.S President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un abruptly cut short their two-day summit in Vietnam as talks broke down and both leaders failed to reach an agreement on nuclear disarmament. Trump said in a press conference on Thursday that the United States was unwilling to lift all sanctions and no plans had been made for a third summit. (Photo by Vietnam News Agency/Handout/Getty Images)
Handout/Getty Images AsiaPac
By
June 26, 2019 8:26 am

The U.S. and North Korea may engage in a third denuclearization summit after President Trump walked away from the last negotiations in February, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. 

According to South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Trump and North Korean regime leader Kim Jong-un have engaged in “behind-the-scenes,” unofficial talks about possibly meeting again.

Trump has sparked up a relationship with the ruthless regime leader since he came into office, after a brief exchange of juvenile threats and insults between the two world leaders at the start of Trump’s presidency. The President has said multiple times that the two leaders “fell in love.”

Trump wants to see North Korea completely denuclearized and Kim is hoping to grow his country’s economy, which has suffered under sanctions from the U.S. and other countries.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: