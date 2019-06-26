Trump May Meet With North Korea’s Kim Again After Walking Out On Last Summit

The U.S. and North Korea may engage in a third denuclearization summit after President Trump walked away from the last negotiations in February, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

According to South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Trump and North Korean regime leader Kim Jong-un have engaged in “behind-the-scenes,” unofficial talks about possibly meeting again.

Trump has sparked up a relationship with the ruthless regime leader since he came into office, after a brief exchange of juvenile threats and insults between the two world leaders at the start of Trump’s presidency. The President has said multiple times that the two leaders “fell in love.”

Trump wants to see North Korea completely denuclearized and Kim is hoping to grow his country’s economy, which has suffered under sanctions from the U.S. and other countries.