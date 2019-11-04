Latest
Trump Dispatched To Kentucky To Try To Save Embattled Governor

President Donald Trump and Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin
By
|
November 4, 2019 9:04 a.m.
President Donald Trump will head to Kentucky to try to dig out the unpopular Gov. Matt Bevin (R), who is in the race of his life against state Attorney General Andy Beshear.

According to the Washington Post, Bevin has molded himself into a Trump doppelgänger, prompting fights with local teachers’ unions and state lawmakers.

Republicans worry that a Bevin loss may spark broader concerns about the party’s liability in 2020.

However, Beshear’s lead has narrowed in recent weeks, as the impeachment inquiry got underway and polarization skyrocketed.

Kentuckians will take to the polls Tuesday, November 5.

Kate Riga
