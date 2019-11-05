Latest
13 hours ago
White Supremacist Arrested For Allegedly Plotting To Bomb Colorado Synagogue
14 hours ago
Giuliani Pal Lev Parnas May Comply With The Impeachment Inquiry After All
14 hours ago
Publisher Rejects DOJ Demand For Identifying Info On Anonymous NYT Op-Ed Writer

Trump Rambles In Kentucky In Support Of ‘Pain In The A**’ Gov. Bevin

US President Donald Trump (R) smiles behind Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin during a rally at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky on November 4, 2019. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
By
|
November 5, 2019 7:58 a.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

In a characteristic speech full of digression and focus on his own problems, President Donald Trump stumped in Kentucky Monday ostensibly to pump up Republican turnout for Gov. Matt Bevin’s (R) reelection race Tuesday.

According to Politico, Trump ally Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) also took to the stage to demand the unmasking of the whistleblower who touched off the impeachment inquiry.

Many in the audience reportedly wore shirts emblazoned with “read the transcript,” an odd mantra for Trump and his fans who insist that the fairly blatant quid pro quo in the White House’s call memo of Trump’s call with the Ukrainian President is a “fake news” concoction.

In the course of his hour-and-twenty-minute speech, Trump eventually made his way back to the subject at hand.

“We work together. Now he is difficult, I have to say. You know. Maybe it’ll cost him the election,” Trump said of Bevin. “He’s such a pain in the ass. But that’s what you want.”

Kentuckians will pick between Bevin and Democrat state Attorney General Andy Beshear at the polls Tuesday. The polls showed the two in a dead heat on election day.

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a senior newswriter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast, based in New York City. A Philadelphia native, Kate graduated from Georgetown University and previously worked as a political reporter at the Southampton Press in New York.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: