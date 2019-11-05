Trump Rambles In Kentucky In Support Of ‘Pain In The A**’ Gov. Bevin

In a characteristic speech full of digression and focus on his own problems, President Donald Trump stumped in Kentucky Monday ostensibly to pump up Republican turnout for Gov. Matt Bevin’s (R) reelection race Tuesday.

According to Politico, Trump ally Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) also took to the stage to demand the unmasking of the whistleblower who touched off the impeachment inquiry.

Many in the audience reportedly wore shirts emblazoned with “read the transcript,” an odd mantra for Trump and his fans who insist that the fairly blatant quid pro quo in the White House’s call memo of Trump’s call with the Ukrainian President is a “fake news” concoction.

In the course of his hour-and-twenty-minute speech, Trump eventually made his way back to the subject at hand.

“We work together. Now he is difficult, I have to say. You know. Maybe it’ll cost him the election,” Trump said of Bevin. “He’s such a pain in the ass. But that’s what you want.”

Kentuckians will pick between Bevin and Democrat state Attorney General Andy Beshear at the polls Tuesday. The polls showed the two in a dead heat on election day.