Trump Not Expected To Send Lawyer To Judiciary Committee Impeachment Hearings

President Donald Trump is not expected to send a lawyer to next week’s impeachment inquiries led by the House Judiciary Committee, in order to not weaken his complaints about the process being rigged.

According to Politico Playbook, that leaves the President’s defense in the hands of his most ardent supporters — think Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH), Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and John Ratcliffe (R-TX).

While setting up guidance for the hearings, Democrats ensured that the President could have access to an attorney if he wanted one.

“The president’s counsel may question any witness called before the committee, subject to instructions from the chair or presiding member respecting the time, scope and duration of the examination,” they wrote.

But Republicans have been hammering at these inflated or fabricated procedural details to try to optically contort the hearings into the “witch hunt” Trump insists that they are.