Twitter Showdown Unfolds Between Trump Jr. And George Conway On Impeachment

GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES - 2019/10/10: Donald Trump, Jr. speaks at the University of Florida.The couple was paid $50,000 from student activity fees and tickets were distributed free of charge to students. The event drew hundreds of protesters outside the University Auditorium who objected to what they called a campaign rally. Trump, Jr and Guilfoyle spoke for less than a half hour each and answered a few questions submitted on Twitter. Several protesters were removed from the auditorium during the event. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
By
|
November 15, 2019 5:44 p.m.
That escalated quickly.

Amid the public impeachment testimony of ousted Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch Friday, a Twitter showdown unfolded between Donald Trump Jr. and George Conway.

Trump Jr. fired the first shot at Conway — who has ironically gained notoriety for his vehement criticism of President Trump, despite his wife Kellyanne serving as a senior aide in the administration — in a Friday afternoon tweet responding to Conway’s take on the public testimonies of Yovanovitch, career diplomat Bill Taylor and top State Department official George Kent this week.

The spat only escalated from there with Conway hitting back at Trump Jr. by responding that he’s “not the one shilling for your criminal father.”

Conway then responded again to the same Trump Jr. tweet by arguing that he’s “not building a brand,” while also slamming the President’s son for using nepotism to his advantage.

It didn’t end there.

When Trump Jr. tweeted a link to a Breitbart article accusing Conway of “prancing around the campaign offices during the transition aimlessly hoping to get a job” in the Trump administration — a tweet that didn’t directly mention Conway’s Twitter account nor any of his tweets — Conway hit back by responding that the President’s son lies just as much as his father.

After the Twitter skirmish appeared to end, Trump Jr. continued retweeting other Trumpworld figures who attacked Conway, including Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale and adviser Katrina Pierson.

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion
