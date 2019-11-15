Twitter Showdown Unfolds Between Trump Jr. And George Conway On Impeachment

That escalated quickly.

Amid the public impeachment testimony of ousted Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch Friday, a Twitter showdown unfolded between Donald Trump Jr. and George Conway.

Trump Jr. fired the first shot at Conway — who has ironically gained notoriety for his vehement criticism of President Trump, despite his wife Kellyanne serving as a senior aide in the administration — in a Friday afternoon tweet responding to Conway’s take on the public testimonies of Yovanovitch, career diplomat Bill Taylor and top State Department official George Kent this week.

A guy who routinely & publicly embarrasses his wife by attacking her boss for the purpose of getting retweets and building his own brand is giving lectures on honor, integrity & decency. 🙄 I'm sure your family really appreciates it, George. You're a disgrace. https://t.co/KRMMlxKyVh — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 15, 2019

The spat only escalated from there with Conway hitting back at Trump Jr. by responding that he’s “not the one shilling for your criminal father.”

Disgrace? I don’t think so. You’re projecting, I’m afraid. I’m not the one shilling for your criminal father. And if there’s anyone embarrassing anyone, it’s he who does it, shaming the nation before the world each and every day. https://t.co/UtTCGp6Xrb — George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 15, 2019

Conway then responded again to the same Trump Jr. tweet by arguing that he’s “not building a brand,” while also slamming the President’s son for using nepotism to his advantage.

By the way, I’m not building a brand because I’m not selling anything. And I’m not selling anything because I’ve worked for three decades at a job that my father didn’t get me. https://t.co/UtTCGp6Xrb — George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 15, 2019

It didn’t end there.

When Trump Jr. tweeted a link to a Breitbart article accusing Conway of “prancing around the campaign offices during the transition aimlessly hoping to get a job” in the Trump administration — a tweet that didn’t directly mention Conway’s Twitter account nor any of his tweets — Conway hit back by responding that the President’s son lies just as much as his father.

Wow, you lie just as much as your dad. https://t.co/pWayQrX6QE — George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 15, 2019

After the Twitter skirmish appeared to end, Trump Jr. continued retweeting other Trumpworld figures who attacked Conway, including Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale and adviser Katrina Pierson.

Well you’re now working for something your wife’s job gave you. Congratulations. Dude, you’re a joke to the left and the right. 🤔 https://t.co/J8l9qIjnXm — Brad Parscale (@parscale) November 15, 2019