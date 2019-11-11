Trump Jr. Gets Shouted Out Of His Book Event By Angry Supporters

Donald Trump Jr., accompanied by his omnipresent girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, was heckled out of his book event at the University of California’s Los Angeles campus Sunday as his own supporters grew enraged that he wouldn’t take questions.

According to the Guardian, the audience’s chants morphed from a gleeful “USA! USA!” to a furious “Q & A! Q & A!”

At first, Trump Jr. tried to ignore the chanting. But as it grew, he feebly argued that taking questions would give liberals soundbites to use against the MAGA movement. The audience, apparently aware of the hypocrisy of Trump Jr. refusing to take questions at an event about the left stifling free speech, starting yelling louder.

Per the Guardian, some of the ruckus was caused by a faction of MAGA supporters who believe that the Trump administration has been infiltrated by globalists who are stymying the President’s nationalistic goals. Those people, acolytes of Nick Fuentes’ “America First” podcast, believe in shutting down immigration altogether and ending the U.S.’ diplomatic and military interactions elsewhere in the world.

Some of Trump Jr.s’s “triggered” liberals showed up as well, adding their protests to the cacophony as Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle slunk out of the event after 20 minutes.