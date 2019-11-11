Trump Jr. Gets Shouted Out Of His Book Event By Angry Supporters

Latest
GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES - 2019/10/10: Donald Trump, Jr speaks to the students at the University of Florida.Donald Trump, Jr. and his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, appeared at the University of Florida campus and spoke to a capacity crowd of about 850 students in what was billed as a “keynote presentation”. The couple was paid $50,000 from student activity fees and tickets were distributed free of charge to students. The event drew hundreds of protesters outside the University Auditorium who objected to what they called a campaign rally. Trump, Jr. and Guilfoyle spoke for less than a half hour each and answered a few questions submitted on Twitter. Several protesters were removed from the auditorium during the event. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES - 2019/10/10: Donald Trump, Jr speaks to students at the University of Florida (Photo by Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
By
|
November 11, 2019 9:57 a.m.
Donald Trump Jr., accompanied by his omnipresent girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, was heckled out of his book event at the University of California’s Los Angeles campus Sunday as his own supporters grew enraged that he wouldn’t take questions.

According to the Guardian, the audience’s chants morphed from a gleeful “USA! USA!” to a furious “Q & A! Q & A!”

At first, Trump Jr. tried to ignore the chanting. But as it grew, he feebly argued that taking questions would give liberals soundbites to use against the MAGA movement. The audience, apparently aware of the hypocrisy of Trump Jr. refusing to take questions at an event about the left stifling free speech, starting yelling louder.

Per the Guardian, some of the ruckus was caused by a faction of MAGA supporters who believe that the Trump administration has been infiltrated by globalists who are stymying the President’s nationalistic goals. Those people, acolytes of Nick Fuentes’ “America First” podcast, believe in shutting down immigration altogether and ending the U.S.’ diplomatic and military interactions elsewhere in the world.

Some of Trump Jr.s’s “triggered” liberals showed up as well, adding their protests to the cacophony as Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle slunk out of the event after 20 minutes.

