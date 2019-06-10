Latest
Trump: Other Than Being Disbarred ‘Loser’ Who Went To Prison, John Dean’s Great

By
June 10, 2019 5:21 pm

President Donald Trump attacked John Dean, former White House counsel to Richard Nixon, as he was greeting the pro racing team Team Penske at the White House Monday afternoon.

When a reporter asked Trump for his reaction to Dean’s testimony in front of the House Judiciary Committee, Trump said that the former counsel had “been a loser for many years.”

“I’ve been watching him on one of the networks that is not exactly Trump-oriented and I guess they paid him a lot of money over the years,” Trump said. “No, John’s been a loser a long time, we know that.”

“I think he was disbarred and he went to prison,” he continued. “Other than that, he’s doing a great job.”

Trump also ripped Dean before his testimony, calling him a “sleazebag attorney” who had been “disgraced.”

Later on during the press conference, Trump insisted that he’s “never insulted.”

“I learn not to be insulted,” said Trump, who complained about the New York Times doing a “badly reported hit job” on him less than 12 hours ago.

