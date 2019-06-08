Trump’s Irish Golfing Detour Cost $3.6 Million In Taxpayer Dollars

President Donald Trump has been racking up a massive bill for his many golf excursions, spending another $3.6 million taxpayer dollars on his play at his club in Doonbeg on Friday.

According to HuffPost, that brings his total golfing tab to nearly $106 million since he’s taken office, largely spent at his own clubs.

Though he went out of his way to fit in some golf at the end of his European trip, Trump relegated the Irish Prime Minister to a brief meeting near the food court in Shannon Airport because he didn’t want to travel to Dublin.