Latest
21 mins ago
In Unusual Turn, Dems May Push Through Trump Judicial Nominee
17 hours ago
Top GOPer Trolls Dems With Warning About Being Mean To President Trump
17 hours ago
Dems: White House Blocked Kobach From Telling Us About Census Talks With Trump
news

Trump’s Irish Golfing Detour Cost $3.6 Million In Taxpayer Dollars

U.S. President Donald Trump plays a round of golf at Trump Turnberry Luxury Collection Resortduring the U.S. President's first official visit to the United Kingdom on July 15, 2018 in Turnberry, Scotland. The President of the United States and First Lady, Melania Trump on their first official visit to the UK after yesterday's meetings with the Prime Minister and the Queen is in Scotland for private weekend stay at his Turnberry.
Leon Neal/Getty Images Europe
By
June 8, 2019 10:07 am

President Donald Trump has been racking up a massive bill for his many golf excursions, spending another $3.6 million taxpayer dollars on his play at his club in Doonbeg on Friday.

According to HuffPost, that brings his total golfing tab to nearly $106 million since he’s taken office, largely spent at his own clubs.

Though he went out of his way to fit in some golf at the end of his European trip, Trump relegated the Irish Prime Minister to a brief meeting near the food court in Shannon Airport because he didn’t want to travel to Dublin.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: